Dr. Pang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katie Pang, MD
Dr. Katie Pang, MD is a Dermatologist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Itchy Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 9 E Shorb St, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 475-8527
Wei & Wang Mdsinc.500 N Garfield Ave Ste 102, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 308-0600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I've been seeing Dr. Pang for the past couple of years now and she is friendly, caring, and helpful! She explains my condition to me in detail and gives me useful tips on how to improve my skin condition. She always tries to answer all my questions even when she is busy. She's pretty efficient, so the short wait time is definitely a plus!
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1750439873
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
