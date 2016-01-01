Overview

Dr. Katie O'Sullivan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. O'Sullivan works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.