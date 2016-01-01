Dr. Katie O'Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie O'Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Katie O'Sullivan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. O'Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-6138Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Sullivan?
About Dr. Katie O'Sullivan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902038094
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Sullivan works at
Dr. O'Sullivan has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Sullivan speaks Arabic.
Dr. O'Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.