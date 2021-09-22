See All Psychiatrists in Arden, NC
Dr. Katie Reynolds Norfleet, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katie Reynolds Norfleet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Reynolds Norfleet works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville
    15 Skyland Inn Dr, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    She is awesome. She does a very thorough assessment and is willing to think outside the box to find the right medication to help. What amazed me is her vast knowledge of medications; cost, side effects, effectiveness, etc. She’s so very helpful. Her staff is so warm and friendly. They got me in sooner than my initial appointment was scheduled which I greatly appreciated. Overall one of the best doctors and staff I’ve ever been treated by.
    About Dr. Katie Reynolds Norfleet, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639460769
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katie Reynolds Norfleet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds Norfleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds Norfleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds Norfleet works at AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville in Arden, NC. View the full address on Dr. Reynolds Norfleet’s profile.

    Dr. Reynolds Norfleet has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds Norfleet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds Norfleet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds Norfleet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds Norfleet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds Norfleet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

