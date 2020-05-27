Dr. Katie Kist, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Kist, DO
Dr. Katie Kist, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Spokane Mental Health107 S Division St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 838-4651
Dr. Kist is great at what she does. She managed my medications as well as therapy. I was very skeptical about seeing a psychiatrist, but she made it one of the best experiences of my life. You can tell she is passionate, genuine, and truly cares about the care she is giving.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1750763884
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kist works at
