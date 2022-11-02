Overview

Dr. Katie Huynh, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Lincoln Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Huynh works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.