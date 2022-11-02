Dr. Katie Huynh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Huynh, DO
Overview
Dr. Katie Huynh, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Lincoln Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Lincoln Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huynh?
Dr. Huynh put several concerns of mine at ease and isn't afraid to be direct about the problems I was encountering. I felt safe undergoing cervical fusion surgery with her and my recovery has been far easier than I anticipated.
About Dr. Katie Huynh, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Vietnamese
- 1720390412
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
