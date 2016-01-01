See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Katie Hoeveler, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
20 years of experience
Dr. Katie Hoeveler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Hoeveler works at DiCesare Psychological Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    DiCesare Psychological Associates
    1062 E Lancaster Ave Ste 8, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 817-1617

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1821182726
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Dr. Hoeveler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoeveler works at DiCesare Psychological Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hoeveler’s profile.

    Dr. Hoeveler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoeveler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoeveler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoeveler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

