Dr. Katie Goldhair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Goldhair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Goldhair works at
Locations
ICON Eyecare - Lone Tree10520 El Diente Ct # A, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (720) 524-1001
ICON Eyecare - Golden350 Indiana St Ste 300, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 524-1001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fit me in for emergency eye problem, liked so much go to routine eye exams permanently. Nice to see a surgeon with great credentials, fixed my eyes, attended to my needs. Nice office, great helpful staff, prompt return calls and answers all questions. Hard to find quality ophthalmologist like her in Golden/Lakewood.
About Dr. Katie Goldhair, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1578792388
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldhair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldhair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldhair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldhair works at
Dr. Goldhair has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldhair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldhair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldhair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldhair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldhair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.