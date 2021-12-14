Dr. Katie Fitton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katie Fitton, DO
Overview
Dr. Katie Fitton, DO is a Pulmonologist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Fitton works at
Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
She provided helpful advise and information (upon request) for a patient who was in distress without charging.
About Dr. Katie Fitton, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1982017422
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitton works at
Dr. Fitton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitton.
