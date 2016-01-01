See All Pediatricians in Draper, UT
Pediatrics
Dr. Katie Behunin, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Draper, UT. 

Dr. Behunin works at South Summit Pediatrics in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Summit Pediatrics
    267 E Traversepoint Dr, Draper, UT 84020 (435) 264-5456

  Lone Peak Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anxiety
Asthma
Bronchiolitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reflux Esophagitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Cigna
    HAP Insurance
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Pediatrics
    English
    1265725774
    Pediatrics
