Dr. Katie Ballert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katie Ballert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
Kentucky Clinic - Urology - Wing C740 Rose St Fl 2 Rm B200, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Katie is very knowledgeable, a very good surgeon, but it is very difficult to obtain an appointment with her. UK needs to add more OBGYN/urologists to the pelvic floor prolapse area of practice. One person is not enough to meet the demands of large number of baby boomers who have had hysterectomies and now are experiencing pelvic prolapse.
About Dr. Katie Ballert, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679744817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballert has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.