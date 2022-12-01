Overview

Dr. Katie Artz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Artz works at Southwestern Surgery Associates, LTD in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.