Dr. Katia Rodriguez, MD

Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Katia Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Rodriguez works at MaxHealth in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Best Value Healthcare LLC
    215 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-8444
    Westland Medical Center Hmo Inc.
    2150 W 76th St Ste 110, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 821-9791

VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Katia Rodriguez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184267239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
