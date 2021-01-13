Overview

Dr. Katia Korte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Faculty Of Medical Sciences Of Pernambuco and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Korte works at SMG Taunton Medical in Taunton, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.