Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Pietak works at
Locations
-
1
Amherst Medical Associates6000 N Bailey Ave Ste 1D, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pietak?
Dr. Pietak is a very knowledgeable,, proactive and caring physician. I have never felt rushed and didn’t mind the couple of times I had a brief wait to see her, as I know she really takes the time to listen to and explain things to her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Pietak, and the friendly, efficient staff who work with her.
About Dr. Kathylynn Pietak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326013723
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pietak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pietak works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.