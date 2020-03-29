Overview

Dr. Kathy Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Yu works at Southern California Ear, Nose and Throat in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.