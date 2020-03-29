Dr. Kathy Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Locations
1
Southern California Ear, Nose, & Throat433 E Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 427-0550
2
Jeffrey S Illeck MD17742 Beach Blvd Ste 345, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 841-9899
3
Southern California Ear, Nose, and Throat7677 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 898-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Kathy Yu and her courteous and welcoming office staff esp. Antoinette and Jenny. Dr. Yu’s professionalism is amazing. She is super intelligent and knows what she is doing. She takes time to explain the symptoms and next steps. Sometimes you may have to wait for your turn a little but she gives 110 percent to all her patients. She also returned all my calls personally and answered all my questions before my sinuplasty procedure and put me at ease.Her surgical techniques are state of the art and minimally invasive which minimizes bleeding and pain. I am so happy to be her patient. I am definitely going to refer anyone that needs an ENT doctor. I would highly recommend her! My sincere thank you to Dr Kathy Yu and her entire staff. You guys rock!!
About Dr. Kathy Yu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1255587762
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-University Hospitals Of Columbia and Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University of California, Riverside
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Sinusitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.