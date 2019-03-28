Overview

Dr. Kathy Wimmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pillager, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Wimmer works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pillager Clinic in Pillager, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.