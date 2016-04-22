Overview

Dr. Kathy Wang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Wang works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.