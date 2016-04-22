See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Puyallup, WA
Dr. Kathy Wang, DO

Pain Medicine
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Kathy Wang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Wang works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Sound Neurosurgery
    1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 841-8939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?

    Apr 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathy Wang, DO
    About Dr. Kathy Wang, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053499608
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
    • St. Louis University Hospital
    • Forest Park Hospital
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Calfornia State University Of Long Beach
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at South Sound Neurosurgery PLLC in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

