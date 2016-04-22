Dr. Kathy Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Wang, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathy Wang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
South Sound Neurosurgery1519 3rd St SE Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-8939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Doctor Wang is pleasant and takes the time to explain the problems she is treating and go over alternatives.
About Dr. Kathy Wang, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053499608
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
- St. Louis University Hospital
- Forest Park Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Calfornia State University Of Long Beach
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.