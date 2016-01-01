Overview

Dr. Kathy Tracy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Tracy works at Southpark Community Hospital in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.