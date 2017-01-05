Dr. Kathy Toler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Toler, MD
Dr. Kathy Toler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Humberto Lopez MD PA10 Medical Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 488-8441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My experience with Dr. Toler has been marvelous. She attends every question and/or concern that I have. Every time that I call the office, I'm answered by the most caring staff. Dr. Toler shows empathy and care towards my seizures. I know that if I ever need Dr. Toler and her staff, they are just a call away.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Dr. Toler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Toler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.