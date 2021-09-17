Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoriello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Santoriello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santoriello Gynecology900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 330D, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santoriello?
Dr Santoriello has been my gynecologist for several years. She explains and discusses concerns thoroughly to make informed decisions. She has never made me feel rushed. She is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1467507582
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Obgyn
- Duke University
- Tulane University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Virginia Polytechnic State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santoriello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoriello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santoriello works at
Dr. Santoriello has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoriello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoriello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoriello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoriello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.