Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD

Gynecology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

Dr. Santoriello works at Santoriello Gynecology in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santoriello Gynecology
    Santoriello Gynecology
900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 330D, Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 419-0505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Perimenopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Dr Santoriello has been my gynecologist for several years. She explains and discusses concerns thoroughly to make informed decisions. She has never made me feel rushed. She is an excellent surgeon.
    — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1467507582
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Obgyn
    • Duke University
    • Tulane University
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Virginia Polytechnic State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Santoriello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoriello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santoriello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santoriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santoriello works at Santoriello Gynecology in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santoriello’s profile.

    Dr. Santoriello has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoriello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoriello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoriello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoriello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

