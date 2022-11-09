See All Plastic Surgeons in Drexel Hill, PA
Overview

Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Rumer works at Rumer Cosmetic Surgery in Drexel Hill, PA with other offices in Ardmore, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware County Memorial Hospital
    2100 Keystone Ave # 1, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Main Office
    105 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea-Like Facial Flush Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 81 ratings
Patient Ratings (81)
5 Star
(38)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(38)
About Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1225220478
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Westchester Med Ctr
Residency
  • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Sloan Kettering Meml
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

81 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

