Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Drexel Hill, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Rumer works at
Locations
Delaware County Memorial Hospital2100 Keystone Ave # 1, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 Directions
Main Office105 Ardmore Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She exceeded my expectations!
About Dr. Kathy Rumer, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Sloan Kettering Meml
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rumer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Rumer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumer.
