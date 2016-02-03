Dr. Kathy Risse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Risse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Risse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Risse, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Risse works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Virginia Mason Medical Center4575 Sand Point Way NE Ste 108, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Risse has been our family's pediatrician for 13 years. Both of my children are complicated medically and behaviorally but the reason they are doing so well is the partnership that Dr. Risse has built with us. Her recommendations for specialists are always knowledgeable and helpful. She connects well with my two very different girls in their own way. She approaches delicate issues with sensitivity and expertise. She returns calls, takes time to problem solve and is proactive. We love her!
About Dr. Kathy Risse, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942393939
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
