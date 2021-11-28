Dr. Kathy Ravanbakhsh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravanbakhsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Ravanbakhsh, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station, CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital and CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital.
CHI St Joseph Health Urology Associates2700 E 29th St Ste 100, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Upon contacting Dr. Ravanbakhsh's office, I was immediately scheduled for a consultation and kidney stone procedure. Dr. Ravanbakhsh continued to treat my issues with promptness and compassion. She has been very patient in answering all of my questions and concerns, and has provided excellent care. I highly recommend her for this or any other urology issues. She also has a very dedicated staff.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790739167
- College of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- St James Hospital and Health Center Olympia Fields
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Urological Surgery
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital
- CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital
Dr. Ravanbakhsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ravanbakhsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ravanbakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravanbakhsh works at
Dr. Ravanbakhsh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravanbakhsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravanbakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravanbakhsh.
