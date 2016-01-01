Overview

Dr. Kathy Perkins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.



Dr. Perkins works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.