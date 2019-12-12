Overview

Dr. Kathy Niknejad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Niknejad works at Harvard Vanguard Behavioral Hlt in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.