Dr. Neely accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathy Neely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Neely, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
About Dr. Kathy Neely, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1427385020
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
