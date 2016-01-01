Overview

Dr. Kathy Mohanty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Mohanty works at Novant Health Pediatrics SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.