Overview

Dr. Kathy Miller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with IN U



Dr. Miller works at IUSCC Women's Clinic in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.