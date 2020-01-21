Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mayo works at
Locations
Carolina Neurology & Electromyography PA707 Wh Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-0806
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good at listening and working to find a treatment for your needs that is manageable and the therapist I have worked with in her office are very supportive and encouraging. I think Dr. Mayo is busy so she works to accommodate as many as possible. I also take responsibility for educating myself as much as possible and with modern technology there is a lot of information but I can bring what I’ve learned and better understand my personal challenges to have a collaborative effort in working with a variety of approaches to a challenging condition to treat. My therapist points me in healthy directions, is engaged and genuine in my personal growth and challenges of living with chronic conditions so I can work at having a healthy, balanced, fulfilling life. I’ve seen a lot of places and faces on my journey. This has best suited my overall management of bipolar disorder along with epilepsy and the neurology office is one building over to boot. Thanks to all the staff.
About Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mayo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayo works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.