Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD

Psychiatry
33 years of experience
Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, NC. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mayo works at Medical Park Psychiatric Assocs in Greenville, NC.

Locations

    Carolina Neurology & Electromyography PA
    707 Wh Smith Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 758-0806

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2020
    Very good at listening and working to find a treatment for your needs that is manageable and the therapist I have worked with in her office are very supportive and encouraging. I think Dr. Mayo is busy so she works to accommodate as many as possible. I also take responsibility for educating myself as much as possible and with modern technology there is a lot of information but I can bring what I’ve learned and better understand my personal challenges to have a collaborative effort in working with a variety of approaches to a challenging condition to treat. My therapist points me in healthy directions, is engaged and genuine in my personal growth and challenges of living with chronic conditions so I can work at having a healthy, balanced, fulfilling life. I’ve seen a lot of places and faces on my journey. This has best suited my overall management of bipolar disorder along with epilepsy and the neurology office is one building over to boot. Thanks to all the staff.
    Julie G. in Greenville , NC — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Kathy Mayo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    33 years of experience
    English
    1548372949
    EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Mayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mayo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mayo works at Medical Park Psychiatric Assocs in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mayo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

