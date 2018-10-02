Dr. Kathy Man, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Man is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Man, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Man, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Modern Eyes Optical LLC5020 8Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-9282
8th Ave. Ophthalmology PC757 55th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-9282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I know if she spent more time than she should have with my family. She called to make sure my dad was ok.
About Dr. Kathy Man, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972689966
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Man has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Man accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Man has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Man has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Man on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Man speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Man. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Man.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Man, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Man appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.