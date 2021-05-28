Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathy Lynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Lynn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Navicent Health Baldwin.
Locations
Kathy C. Lynn MD LLC458 Hemlock St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-0483
- 2 639 Hemlock St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-0483
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynn is an excellent physician and has been my RA doctor for over 20 years. She is very knowledgeable and compassionate. She always answers my questions and addresses any concerns. I actually enjoy going to see her and most importantly I trust her. She tells you her honest opinion and doesn’t rush in and out. Would highly recommend her to anyone needing a great doctor.
About Dr. Kathy Lynn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932145208
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
