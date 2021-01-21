Overview

Dr. Kathy Lindsey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Lindsey works at Alabama Family Practice in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.