Dr. Kathy Lehman-Huskamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Lehman-Huskamp, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Emergency Room - Jonathan Lucas96 Jonathan Lucas St, Charleston, SC 29425 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathy Lehman-Huskamp, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1417904541
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehman-Huskamp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lehman-Huskamp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lehman-Huskamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
