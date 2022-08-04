Overview

Dr. Kathy Joo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KYUNGPUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Joo works at KATHY JOO in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.