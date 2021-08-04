Dr. Grossos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - DPM.
Dr. Grossos works at
Locations
The Foot Group233 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 645-3462MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday9:30am - 3:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- National Benefit Plans
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathy Grossos, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Russian and Spanish
NPI: 1992093348
Education & Certifications
- Wound Care - Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and Coney Island Hospital
- Foot and Ankle surgery - NY Presbyterian
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - DPM
- Stony Brook - BS Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossos has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossos speaks Russian and Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.