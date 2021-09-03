See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2 (49)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and Northfield Hospital.

Dr. Gromer works at Minnesota Lung & Sleep Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. JOHN MULLON, MD
Dr. JOHN MULLON, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minnesota Lung Center / Minnesota Sleep Institute
    920 E 28th St Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 567-7400
  2. 2
    Burnsville Office - Oakridge Professional Building East
    675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 130, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 567-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • Northfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gromer?

    Sep 03, 2021
    Dr. Gromer has always been professional and concerned for my lung problems helping me control them. She is proactive in helping with difficulties and listens to my concerns. I have seen Dr. Gromer for many years now and she has helped me a lot.
    Kris — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gromer to family and friends

    Dr. Gromer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gromer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD.

    About Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336166149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gromer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gromer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gromer has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gromer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Gromer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gromer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gromer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gromer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.