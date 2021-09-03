Overview

Dr. Kathy Gromer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and Northfield Hospital.



Dr. Gromer works at Minnesota Lung & Sleep Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.