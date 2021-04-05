Overview

Dr. Kathy Farzad, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in W Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from USC Dental School.



Dr. Farzad works at Dr. Omid Farahmand, DMD in W Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.