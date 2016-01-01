Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Almont, MI.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont606 N Main St, Almont, MI 48003 Directions (810) 798-8585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
About Dr. Kathy Elias, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1831578194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.