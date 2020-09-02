Overview

Dr. Kathy Dodd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dodd works at OhioHealth Heart and Vascular Physicians in Grove City, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.