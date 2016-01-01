Dr. Kathy Deng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Deng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Deng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Deng works at
Locations
Hematology-oncology Associates of Western Suffolk PC24 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-6752
Consolation Nh Inc111 Beach Dr, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 417-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathy Deng, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
