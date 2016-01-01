Overview

Dr. Kathy Deng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Deng works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.