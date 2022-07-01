Dr. Kathy Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Ames, IA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Ames500 Main St Ste 113, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (515) 220-8219Monday8:00am - 4:30pm
Forefront Dermatology - Ankeny2785 N Ankeny Blvd Ste 24, Ankeny, IA 50023 Directions (248) 278-1588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kathy always does an amazing job
About Dr. Kathy Cook, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps
- St Lukes/Presby Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
