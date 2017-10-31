Dr. Kathy Coffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Coffman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Coffman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Coffman works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffman?
I met Dr. Coffman at the Cleveland Clinic while waiting for a transplant, she was compassionate, interesting and never rushed. I think of her often, she was like a friend, with my complete trust. Dr. Coffman has great knowledge on many things.
About Dr. Kathy Coffman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
Dr. Coffman has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.