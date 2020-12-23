See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Poway, CA
Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Clewell works at Kathy M Clewell MD in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathy M Clewell MD
    15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A4, Poway, CA 92064 (858) 592-7040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Hypertension
Insomnia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Secondary Hypertension
Insomnia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hormone Imbalance
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
International Travel Diseases
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testosterone Deficiency
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2020
    I have seen Dr Clewell several times over the last 5 plus years for physical exams. I enjoyed her very much and though she was thorough and also is very helpful with international travel vaccinations.
    Woody Woodaman — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD

    Internal Medicine
    29 years of experience
    English
    1326100835
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
