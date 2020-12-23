Overview

Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Clewell works at Kathy M Clewell MD in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.