Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Locations
Kathy M Clewell MD15525 Pomerado Rd Ste A4, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 592-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Clewell several times over the last 5 plus years for physical exams. I enjoyed her very much and though she was thorough and also is very helpful with international travel vaccinations.
About Dr. Kathy Clewell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326100835
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clewell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clewell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Clewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.