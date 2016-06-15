See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    94 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 402, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 969-3761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
First Trimester Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?

Jun 15, 2016
Dr Chyjek delivered my second daughter with amazing care and expertise. My own OBGYN didn't make it to the hospital in time, but luckily Dr Chyjek , whom I had never met before(!), was the doctor on call. She was calm and reassuring in a hectic situation, and also did a great job stitching my relatively small tear. I would definitely choose her again!
LL in New York, NY — Jun 15, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matthews to family and friends

Dr. Matthews' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Matthews

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD.

About Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346681228
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matthews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kathy Matthews, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.