Dr. Kathy Christman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Christman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathy Christman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Christman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Institute-Grove Road3 Butternut Dr Ste B, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 241-7272
-
2
GHS Cancer Institute - Easley109 Fleetwood Dr # A, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 855-2780
-
3
Summit Cancer Care at St. Joseph's/Candler Bluffton Campus100 Buckwalter Place Blvd Ste 120, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 354-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christman?
About Dr. Kathy Christman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215932645
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, Medical Oncology Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christman works at
Dr. Christman has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Christman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.