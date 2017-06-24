See All Dermatologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Kathy Anderson, DO

Dermatology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathy Anderson, DO is a Dermatologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Kathy L Anderson DO PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kathy L. Anderson, DO, PA
    510 Druid Rd E Ste A, Clearwater, FL 33756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Shingles
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Shingles

Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Shingles
Acne
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Intertrigo
Lipomas
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Intense Pulse Light
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Lesion
Skin Resurfacing
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Wrinkles
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Jun 24, 2017
    Great attitude and never a long wait. She listens to and answers my questions. Dr. Anderson provides caring, informed, and experienced care for my dermatology needs.
    Clearwater, FL — Jun 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathy Anderson, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669423166
    Education & Certifications

    • Malden Hospital The
    • Deaconess Medical Center North
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Northeastern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Anderson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Kathy L Anderson DO PA in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Shingles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

