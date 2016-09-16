Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams-Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Adams-Berry works at
Locations
Anne Marie Adams M.d. Inc.6444 Coyle Ave Ste 3, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-2021
Mercy San Juan Medical Center6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-2021TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adams-Berry is a very intelligent and a kind-hearted doctor I didn't wait long at all in the office everyone in the office is very friendly and very comforting
About Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205876760
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Howard U, College of Medicine
Dr. Adams-Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams-Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Berry.
