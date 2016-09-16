See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Adams-Berry works at Kathy L Adams-Berry MD in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD
Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD
Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD
10 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anne Marie Adams M.d. Inc.
    6444 Coyle Ave Ste 3, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 961-2021
  2. 2
    Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 961-2021
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Adams-Berry?

    Sep 16, 2016
    Dr. Adams-Berry is a very intelligent and a kind-hearted doctor I didn't wait long at all in the office everyone in the office is very friendly and very comforting
    Audra in Rocklin, CA — Sep 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Adams-Berry to family and friends

    Dr. Adams-Berry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Adams-Berry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD.

    About Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205876760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Howard U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams-Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams-Berry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams-Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams-Berry works at Kathy L Adams-Berry MD in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Adams-Berry’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams-Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams-Berry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams-Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams-Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kathy Adams-Berry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.