Dr. Kathryne Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryne Wagner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Prosser Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center209 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 413-8250
Providence St. Peter Hospital413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 491-9480Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wagner for 20 years and I am sorry that she is retiring! She has gone above and beyond my expectations in her concern for my issues. I had very serious and devastating emergency intestinal surgeries five years ago and Dr. Wagner helped to save my life during my recovery. She was a very important part of my team and saw me often in the first two years after my event. She is caring, compassionate, professional, knowledgeable, and supportive. I feel I am much healthier due in part to her assistance over the years.
About Dr. Kathryne Wagner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740261817
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Dysphagia and Lactose Intolerance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
