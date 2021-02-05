Overview

Dr. Kathryne Stabile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Stabile works at Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster, LTD. in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Manheim, PA and Lebanon, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.