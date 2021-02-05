Dr. Kathryne Stabile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stabile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryne Stabile, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryne Stabile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Locations
North Pointe Surgery Center Lp170 N POINTE BLVD, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 299-4871Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Electro Diagnostic Medcn Grp2913 Spooky Nook Rd, Manheim, PA 17545 Directions (717) 299-4871
Orthopedic Assoc of Lancaster Ltd1701 Cornwall Rd Ste 200, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 277-7005
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
We had a consult 2/4/21 with some trepidation due to listed comments about her personality/bedside manner. Our experience was very positive. We found her very pleasant, knowledgeable, matter-of-fact in her assessment, and patient with our questions. Given the negative stream here, I wanted to note our initial experience was very positive.
About Dr. Kathryne Stabile, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC
- Drexel University College Of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
- Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mi
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
