Dr. Kathryne Sanserino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryne Sanserino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stanford, CA.
Dr. Sanserino works at
Locations
-
1
Stanford Hospital and Clinics300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-5281
-
2
Episcopal Campus100 E Lehigh Ave # CHC2, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Directions (215) 707-1840
-
3
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-3008
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was always so afraid of these visits before her. Going to the lady doctor is still not on my list of things I like to do, but she knows her stuff and I feel completely safe in her care. She goes in prepared - she would read up on any updates I’ve had between visits and discuss them with me. She would address EVERY question and concern I had with compassion and understanding. Overall, she’s one of the brightest and kindest doctors I’ve had. I felt really blessed to have her as my primary OB for my firstborn and I’d want her to take care of me for my second. I even decided to carry on with her to be my primary GYN. To the comment about her not responding to messages - that is more of an issue with the clinic since those messages are intercepted by the nurses. They don’t pass them on, which is something I found frustrating too. Her schedule is also pretty packed, so you’d have to book ahead. It’s just a sign of how awesome she is. A+ all around.
About Dr. Kathryne Sanserino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1447665948
